The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
2

Broken Elections Are Making Us Crazy (w. Mayor David Holt)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Sep 16, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

Sam Stein speaks with Mayor David Holt about America’s struggle with political violence, from the Oklahoma City bombing to today’s climate after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and how local leaders are finding common ground on housing, crime, and inclusion.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture