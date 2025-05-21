Bruce Springsteen Called Trump “Treasonous.” Trump Proved Him Right.

Will Saletan breaks down Bruce Springsteen criticism of Donald Trump at a concert, the hypocrisy of Trump’s response, and how Trump himself repeatedly trashed America and its leaders while abroad.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.