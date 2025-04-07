Brutal 60 Minutes Report Exposes El Salvador Prison Horrors

Tim Miller reacts to a devastating new report from 60 Minutes, revealing even more details of the shocking treatment of Venezuelan migrants detained by the Trump administration in El Salvador and highlighting the Trump officials responsible.

Watch the 60 Minutes report: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/photojournalist-witnesses-venezuelan-migrants-arrival-in-el-salvador-60-minutes/

Get in touch with your elected officials and demand they help stop this atrocity: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.