Brutal 60 Minutes Report Exposes El Salvador Prison Horrors

Tim Miller
Apr 07, 2025
11
32
Transcript

Tim Miller reacts to a devastating new report from 60 Minutes, revealing even more details of the shocking treatment of Venezuelan migrants detained by the Trump administration in El Salvador and highlighting the Trump officials responsible.

Watch the 60 Minutes report: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/photojournalist-witnesses-venezuelan-migrants-arrival-in-el-salvador-60-minutes/

Get in touch with your elected officials and demand they help stop this atrocity: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Tim Miller
