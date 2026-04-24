The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Buckle Up—JVL’s Taking Audience Questions

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jasmine M. Green's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Jasmine M. Green
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL is joined by new Bulwark colleague Jasmine Green for a first-ever mailbag episode—for Bulwark members only. JVL is answering questions straight from you on everything from Trump and nuclear weapons to how this era will be remembered. Along the way, they get into generational divides, whether “Dark JVL” is really a pessimist, and how both of them have changed their minds over time.

Read three things from JVL in the Triad newsletter mid-days Monday-Friday.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and LA in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture