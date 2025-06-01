The Bulwark

Transcript

Bulwark on Sunday: RFK Jr.’s War on Science

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 01, 2025
This week on Bulwark on Sunday, Jonathan Cohn joins Bill Kristol to discuss RFK Jr. 's gutting of pandemic readiness, the misleading guidance on boosters, and why some doctors are furious.

