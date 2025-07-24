Candace Owens’ Disgusting Obsession May Cost Her Big

Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer dig into the chaos surrounding Candace Owens, the bizarre conspiracy about the French First Lady, and what happens when right-wing grift spills across international borders.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.