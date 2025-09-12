The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Charlie Kirk’s Murder: The Fallout and What Comes Next

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Will Sommer
Sep 12, 2025
∙ Paid
6
1
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer went live to discuss the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder: the facts, the political fallout, the online right’s reaction, Kash Patel management of the investigation, and what it all means going forward.

