Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer went live to discuss the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder: the facts, the political fallout, the online right’s reaction, Kash Patel management of the investigation, and what it all means going forward.
Charlie Kirk’s Murder: The Fallout and What Comes Next
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sep 12, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes