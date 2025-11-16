The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Chris Murphy: Trump’s Freakout Over the Epstein Files Tells You Everything

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Nov 16, 2025
∙ Paid

NOTE: There are a few moments when the video cuts out. We apologize for these issues with the recording.

Sam Stein is joined by Sen. Chris Murphy live in Austin, TX to talk the Epstein files fight, Trump’s threats to democracy and abuse of pardons, shutdown politics, and how Democrats should respond. Plus, an audience Q&A on AI, gun violence, and rebuilding a broad pro-democracy coalition.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture