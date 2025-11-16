Chris Murphy: Trump’s Freakout Over the Epstein Files Tells You Everything

NOTE: There are a few moments when the video cuts out. We apologize for these issues with the recording.



Sam Stein is joined by Sen. Chris Murphy live in Austin, TX to talk the Epstein files fight, Trump’s threats to democracy and abuse of pardons, shutdown politics, and how Democrats should respond. Plus, an audience Q&A on AI, gun violence, and rebuilding a broad pro-democracy coalition.



