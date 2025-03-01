Christianity in Crisis: Trump, Politics, and the Future of Faith

Has Christianity been co-opted by politics?
Mona Charen sits down with David French of the New York Times and Russell Moore of The After Party for a compelling conversation on the rise of Christian Nationalism and its impact on faith and American politics.
This is panel was recorded February 23, 2025 at the Principals First Summit in Washington, DC.
