Christianity in Crisis: Trump, Politics, and the Future of Faith

Mona Charen
Mar 01, 2025
Has Christianity been co-opted by politics?

Mona Charen sits down with David French of the New York Times and Russell Moore of The After Party for a compelling conversation on the rise of Christian Nationalism and its impact on faith and American politics.

This is panel was recorded February 23, 2025 at the Principals First Summit in Washington, DC.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

