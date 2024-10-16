Playback speed
Closing Argument: He's Insane!

Sarah Longwell
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Tim Miller
Oct 16, 2024
47
The gang talks Donald Trump’s bizarre town hall that turned into a concert, and how it presents the clearest closing argument for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign: the man’s lost his marbles.

Plus the media’s insufficient job holding Trump and his surrogates, like Gov. Glenn Youngkin, accountable, and insights into Tim’s interview with tech bro Jason Calacanis.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

