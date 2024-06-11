Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)

The Bulwark
Michael is joined by Louis Reed, Michelle Bishop and Susan Dzieduszycka-Suinat for a discussion on how to close the turnout gap for formerly incarcerated citizens, people with disabilities and overseas Americans and the obstacles that stand between them and the ballot box.

Check out US Vote Foundation for more information: 
https://www.usvotefoundation.org/


The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
