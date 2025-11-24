Confusion Erupts Over Leaked Peace Plan

Sam Stein is joined by Erin Banco to discuss the 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace plan and the secret Miami hotel meeting sparking confusion in Washington as officials scramble to understand how a Russia-leaning proposal came together.



Read Erin’s scoop in Reuters, “Trump officials’ meeting with Russian in Miami spurs questions about Ukraine proposal”

