Consumers Absolutely Hate Trump's Economy

Sarah Longwell and Catherine Rampell take on consumer sentiment reaching its lowest levels ever, the impending Supreme Court rulings on tariffs, and rising job losses creating even more uncertainty amid a shaken economy.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.