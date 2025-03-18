Playback speed
Is Trump Declaring War on Courts?

George Conway explains it all.
Sarah Longwell
Mar 18, 2025
∙ Paid
9
9
Share

Trump just tested the limits of executive power by deporting hundreds of Venezuelans, despite a federal court order against it. Are we headed toward a constitutional crisis? George Conway explains why Trump’s actions threaten constitutional protections, and what happens if presidents ignore judges.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
