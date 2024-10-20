Playback speed
Conway Explains LIVE: Kamala Wins = Trump in Jail

Sarah Longwell
Oct 20, 2024
Sarah Longwell and George Conway get into the latest legal developments surrounding Donald Trump, including his multiple indictments and ongoing court cases. They discuss the potential outcomes of these cases, the role of key figures like Mike Pence, and the implications for Trump's future, including the possibility of jail time.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
