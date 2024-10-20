Conway Explains LIVE: Kamala Wins = Trump in Jail

Sarah Longwell and George Conway get into the latest legal developments surrounding Donald Trump, including his multiple indictments and ongoing court cases. They discuss the potential outcomes of these cases, the role of key figures like Mike Pence, and the implications for Trump's future, including the possibility of jail time.

