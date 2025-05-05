Cover Up!? The Truth About Fetterman’s Health

Lauren Egan talks to Ben Terris about his article in New York Magazine where he talks about a former top aide to Senator John Fetterman raised serious concerns in a detailed memo, describing erratic behavior, paranoia, and signs of megalomania during Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke and mental health crisis. The article reveals mounting internal fears…
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes