Cover Up!? The Truth About Fetterman’s Health

Lauren Egan
May 05, 2025
Lauren Egan talks to Ben Terris about his article in New York Magazine where he talks about a former top aide to Senator John Fetterman raised serious concerns in a detailed memo, describing erratic behavior, paranoia, and signs of megalomania during Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke and mental health crisis. The article reveals mounting internal fears…

