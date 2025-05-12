The Bulwark

Cowardly Law Firms Are Folding to Trump (w/ Sen. Richard Blumenthal)

Sam Stein
May 12, 2025
Senator Richard Blumenthal joins Sam Stein to expose how major law firms have capitulated to Donald Trump’s pressure campaign, agreeing to vague, billion-dollar pro bono deals after being threatened by executive orders and government retaliation. Blumenthal criticizes firms like Paul Weiss for surrendering without written agreements, calling it a disgra…

