Cowardly Law Firms Are Folding to Trump (w/ Sen. Richard Blumenthal)

Senator Richard Blumenthal joins Sam Stein to expose how major law firms have capitulated to Donald Trump’s pressure campaign, agreeing to vague, billion-dollar pro bono deals after being threatened by executive orders and government retaliation. Blumenthal criticizes firms like Paul Weiss for surrendering without written agreements, calling it a disgra…
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
