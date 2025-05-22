Criminal Probe Launched Into DeSantis-Linked Charity

Sam Stein is joined by Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times to break down a growing scandal involving Ron and Casey DeSantis. A $10 million Medicaid settlement meant for nonprofits was allegedly funneled through a state-created charity and into political committees tied to the governor’s allies. Now, a criminal investigation is underway.
