Daily Caller Editor Calls for “Blood in the Streets”

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Sep 27, 2025
10
6
The Daily Caller’s editor-at-large published a shocking column calling for “ultra violence” and “blood in the streets” in response to political tensions. JVL and Andrew Egger break down the dangerous rhetoric, the hypocrisy of MAGA’s approach to violence, and why conservative leaders refuse to denounce it

