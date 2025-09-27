Daily Caller Editor Calls for “Blood in the Streets”

The Daily Caller’s editor-at-large published a shocking column calling for “ultra violence” and “blood in the streets” in response to political tensions. JVL and Andrew Egger break down the dangerous rhetoric, the hypocrisy of MAGA’s approach to violence, and why conservative leaders refuse to denounce it

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.