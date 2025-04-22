Dan Bongino Doomed? The MAGA Mob Is Out For Blood

Andrew Egger and Will Sommer unpack the tensions with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino from MAGA influencers over unmet expectations such as promised high profile arrests of Tom Hanks and Oprah, rising swatting incidents and pizza deliveries, and his continued tweets that he’s “working on it” with no results.

