The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
5

Dan Bongino Doomed? The MAGA Mob Is Out For Blood

Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Will Sommer
Apr 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
5
Share

Andrew Egger and Will Sommer unpack the tensions with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino from MAGA influencers over unmet expectations such as promised high profile arrests of Tom Hanks and Oprah, rising swatting incidents and pizza deliveries, and his continued tweets that he’s “working on it” with no results.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture