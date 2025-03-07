Death and Destruction in Ukraine After Trump Betrayal (w/ Caolan Robertson)

Tim Miller talks with Caolan Robertson about the latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the impact of the U.S. halting intelligence sharing, and what it is like on the ground in Kyiv as they endure relentless missile strikes. Caolan also shares his experience of being sanctioned by Russia and his insights into the broader strategy behind these attacks.



