Democrats Are Winning… Now What? (w/ Josh Shapiro)

Sarah Longwell talks with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro about what Democrats’ big election wins really mean, how Trump’s tariffs and shutdowns hurt his own voters, why voters are rejecting chaos, and how Democrats can win by simply making people’s lives better. They also discuss the divide over Israel and Gaza, the future of the party, and what moral clarity looks like in politics today.

