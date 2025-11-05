The Bulwark

Democrats Are Winning… Now What? (w/ Josh Shapiro)

Sarah Longwell
Nov 05, 2025
Sarah Longwell talks with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro about what Democrats’ big election wins really mean, how Trump’s tariffs and shutdowns hurt his own voters, why voters are rejecting chaos, and how Democrats can win by simply making people’s lives better. They also discuss the divide over Israel and Gaza, the future of the party, and what moral clarity looks like in politics today.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

