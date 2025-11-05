The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Democrats Just Had Their Best Night in Years

Sam Stein's avatar
John Avlon's avatar
Sam Stein
and
John Avlon
Nov 05, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and John Avlon take on the Democrats’ massive wins—from New York’s historic mayoral race to big centrist victories in Virginia and New Jersey. They discuss how Democrats turned affordability and authenticity into a winning message while Trump’s actions are alienating voters.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

