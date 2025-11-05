Democrats Just Had Their Best Night in Years

Sam Stein and John Avlon take on the Democrats’ massive wins—from New York’s historic mayoral race to big centrist victories in Virginia and New Jersey. They discuss how Democrats turned affordability and authenticity into a winning message while Trump’s actions are alienating voters.

