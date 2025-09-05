The Bulwark

District Judges Are Standing Up to Trump, but Will SCOTUS?

George Conway explains.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Sep 05, 2025
George Conway explains to Sarah Longwell the week’s most important legal news—from the Epstein files and Harvard’s lawsuit to Trump’s use of emergency powers, tariffs, and the fight for Fed independence.

