Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10
7

DOGE’s Latest Cut: Glenn Youngkin’s Balls

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
Feb 25, 2025
∙ Paid
10
7
Share

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on the backlash to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to appease both fired workers and conservative voters—offering job fairs and resume tips instead of fighting for his constituents. With Virginia’s 2025 governor’s race looming, could this misstep cost Republicans the state?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
WTF 2.0: Is Mark Cuban the Democrats’ Path Back to Power?
  Jonathan V. Last and Dan Pfeiffer
Trump’s Building a New Axis of Evil—With America In It
  Tim Miller and Andrew Egger
This Democrat Knows How To Win (W/ Gov. Jared Polis)
  Tim Miller
Elon's DOGE Email Unleashes Chaos
  Sam SteinTim Miller, and Lauren Egan
Elon and Trump's Goldfinger Plot For Fort Knox
  Benjamin Parker
CPAC 2025: MAGA’s Big Party Was a Festival of Grievance and Boredom
  Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Trump Administration is SLIDING Toward DICTATORSHIP (w/ Robert Kagan) | Bulwark On Sunday
  William Kristol