Dumpster Fire: Trump Almost Face-Plants in Trash Costume

Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on Donald Trump's latest stunt, where he dons a garbage truck driver outfit in response to a Biden gaffe. They discuss the bizarre optics, the metaphor (or lack thereof), and how Trump's team is trying to rile up the internet.

