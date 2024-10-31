Playback speed
Dumpster Fire: Trump Almost Face-Plants in Trash Costume

Sam Stein
and
Tim Miller
Oct 31, 2024
Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on Donald Trump's latest stunt, where he dons a garbage truck driver outfit in response to a Biden gaffe. They discuss the bizarre optics, the metaphor (or lack thereof), and how Trump's team is trying to rile up the internet.

