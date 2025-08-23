Tim Miller sits down with Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH) to discuss his bold new plan to reframe the Democratic Party’s message: a “Pledge to America.” Inspired by Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America,” Landsman argues Democrats must stop running as simply the anti-Trump party and start addressing core issues head-on: a broken economy, unaffordable…
Elections Will Be Won on Prices! (w/ Greg Landsman)
Aug 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
