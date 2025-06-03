The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
15
7

Elon Goes Scorched Earth Over Trump’s Big Bill

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Joe Perticone
Jun 03, 2025
∙ Paid
15
7
Share

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Joe Perticone discuss Elon Musk’s explosive reaction to Trump’s big beautiful bill as Donald and Elon’s very public breakup intensifies after Elon’s departure from the administration.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture