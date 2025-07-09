The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Elon Stirs the Fever Swamp as Trump World Splinters Over Epstein

Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein
and
William Kristol
Jul 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

What happens when the biggest chaos agent online turns his sights on Trump? Bill Kristol and Sam Stein talk through Musk’s latest moves, the media meltdown around the Epstein memo, and the deeper dysfunction roiling the right.

See Bill on FYPod here

Check out more on Morning Shots: The Enemy of My Enemy Is My Elon

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a com…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture