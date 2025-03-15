Happy Saturday!

Happy Saturday!

We’re Growing

A couple notes I’d like to flag for you from JVL:

The images above and below aren’t going to be here necessarily each week, but in looking at them, it’s a wild representation of our growth since we started in December of 2018.

We did The Next Level live and in person this week. Tune in!

The Bulwark gets together… We had a blast in Washington this week, meeting new colleagues and planning how we’re growing this thing. It was my second time back in D.C. since moving to Ohio, and of course it was a little weird being back. It was also weird looking at federal agencies I once took for granted. Will they be around next time I am there? Or will the Dukes corner the Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice market?

CVG, Cincinnati’s airport, has a lovely free library at Terminal 2, and I picked up a copy of an NDU reprint of Democratic Ideals and Reality for plane reading. This quote stuck with me:

Let anyone try to realize what would happen to himself if all those on whom he depends—the postmen, railwaymen, butchers, bakers, printers, and very many others—were suddenly to vary their settled routines; he will then begin to appreciate in how great a degree the power of modern man over nature is due to the fact that society is a ‘going concern,’ or, in the language of the engineer, has momentum. Stop the running long enough to throw men’s habits out of gear with one another, and society would quickly run down to the simple reality of control by nature. Vast numbers would die in consequence.

—Sir Halford John Mackinder, p. 10

Life may be emulating Canadian Bacon… but how soon before we enter the Americathon phase?

What to do… About liberal bias in sociology. Especially at a time when <gestures broadly>, our friends at the Connors Institute discuss on the podcast.

Elon Musk’s disturbing new definition… of ‘traitor’ (Anthony Fisher, MSNBC).

