We're All His Enemies

The gang's all in person this week! They talk the state of the stock market, President Trump's expected invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, the arrest of Columbia University protestor Mahmoud Khalil, Gov. Gavin Newsom's new podcast, Pete Buttigieg announcing he won't run for Michigan's open Senate seat, and more!

