Elon's Worst Day Ever…Just Got Worse

Andrew Egger
and
Benjamin Parker
Apr 02, 2025
Andrew Egger and Ben Parker talk Elon’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day after an embarrassing loss for Republicans in Wisconsin, his rumored impending exit from the the White House, and clear messages from Tesla stocks.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

