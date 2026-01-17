Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today.

The Bulwark on Sunday

Can things get even crazier? Back by popular demand, White House Correspondent and Morning Shots co-author ANDREW EGGER joins BILL KRISTOL at 1:00 PM Eastern Time live on Substack and YouTube.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown - Receipts

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! Good Luck to my neighbors in Indiana in the National Championship!

Trump could be close to unleashing the state violence he’s always wanted… President Trump suggested on Thursday that unrest in Minneapolis might prompt him to invoke the Insurrection Act. He’s wanted to do that for years, writes Philip Bump at MS Now.

Is America Too Dumb For Democracy? Why we shouldn’t give up on what we no longer deserve, argues Matt Labash.

The Ugly American… Trump makes a stereotype appallingly real, observes Jay Nordlinger.

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.