Europe Will Stand Behind Zelensky, Not Trump

Bill Kristol and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling discuss why the proposed U.S.–Russia “peace plan” would reward Russian aggression, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, alienate U.S. allies, and the dangerous misunderstanding of Ukraine’s history.

