Europe Will Stand Behind Zelensky, Not Trump

William Kristol's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
William Kristol
and
Mark Hertling
Nov 21, 2025
Bill Kristol and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling discuss why the proposed U.S.–Russia “peace plan” would reward Russian aggression, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, alienate U.S. allies, and the dangerous misunderstanding of Ukraine’s history.

