Even Crypto Bros Can’t Believe How Corrupt Trump’s Reserve Plan Is

Sam Stein
Mar 03, 2025
Sam Stein is joined by business and finance journalist Ben Walsh to discuss Donald Trump’s bleat announcing his plans for a federal crypto reserve that has enraged crypto traders for obvious corruption.

