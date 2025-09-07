The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

Even Megyn Kelly Admits Trump's Chicago Threats Are Illegal

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Sep 07, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

Trump posted a meme declaring "war" on Chicago, raising questions about whether he’s joking. Tim and Sam take on what this means, why Megyn Kelly of all people is pushing back, and how blue state governors are preparing for Trump’s authoritarian instincts.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture