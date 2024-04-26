Preview
3

Everyone Needs to CALM DOWN About SCOTUS Hearing

George explains why.
Sarah Longwell
and
George Conway
Apr 26, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

George Conway (a lawyer) explains to Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) the SCOTUS immunity hearing, what's going on in the NY case against Trump, and the AZ indictments.

Leave a comment

Come see us live in D.C. on May 15! Tickets and details at TheBulwark.com/Events.

Buy our George Explains It All merch!

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
George Conway
Writes Conway's Cahier Subscribe
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Thanks, Stormy! Trump's Legal Turmoil Starts Next Week.
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Jack Smith Drops the Hammer
  Sarah Longwell
George Conway Explains: Trump's Legal Stalling Fails, Trial Starts in Three Weeks, Trump $175M Poorer
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
Why E. Jean Carroll Should Sue Trump for the Third Time
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
George Conway Explains: Trump's Road to Jail? An Update on Every Trump Case & Crime
  Sarah Longwell
🚨Podcast: George Conway Explains SCOTUS Ruling in Trump Disqualification Case
  Sarah Longwell and George Conway
BONUS: George Conway on the Supreme Court's Legitimacy Battle
  Sarah Longwell