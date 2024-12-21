The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Everything There Is to Know About Star Wars
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -49:33
-49:33

Everything There Is to Know About Star Wars

Brandon Wainerdi on helping write the 'Star Wars Encyclopedia.'
Sonny Bunch
Dec 21, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Brandon Wainerdi to discuss DK’s hefty and handsome new reference book, Star Wars Encyclopedia: The Comprehensive Guide to the Star Wars Galaxy. We discussed how he broke into writing about Star Wars, researching his entries for the book, and why so much of what we obsessives know about Star Wars comes not from the films but the surrounding products. Brandon’s interview podcast, Talking Bay 94, is a must-listen if you’re a fan of the series. I’ll just say, on a personal note, that this is a really beautiful book: lots of illustrations, tons of information. If you have a precocious tween who loves Star Wars in your life, you could do much worse than this as a gift for them this Christmas. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Bringing Novels Into the Internet Age
  Sonny Bunch
The Copyrighted Material Being Used to Train AI
  Sonny Bunch
Comcast Is Spinning Off Its Cable Assets: What Does that Mean?
  Sonny Bunch
Melding Video Games and TV Shows
  Sonny Bunch
The Christmas Movie Industrial Complex
  Sonny Bunch
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire
  Sonny Bunch
The Four Horsemen of the Media Apocalypse
  Sonny Bunch