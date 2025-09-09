The Bulwark

Explaining MAGA’s Crime Obsession

Sam Stein
and
Jonathan V. Last
Sep 09, 2025
2
6
Sam Stein and JVL discuss the Supreme Court’s decision on ICE and racial profiling, as Trump and MAGA over-inflate how bad crime is as an excuse to continue to raid cities and detain anyone, even American citizens.

Read JVL’s The Triad, Understanding Trump’s Pivot to “Crime”

