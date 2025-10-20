The Bulwark

Ezra Levin: Mike Johnson Was Our Best Organizer!

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Lauren Egan
Oct 20, 2025
7
4
Sam Stein and Lauren Egan talk with Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin about the massive No Kings 2 protests—more than 7 million Americans in over 2,700 cities—and how Mike Johnson accidentally helped make it happen. Ezra explains what’s driving the movement, why it’s spreading to red America, and what comes next for the fight against Trump’s authoritarianism.

