Fake Badges. A Strip Club. Iran Airstrikes. Two MAGA Weirdos.

Sam Stein, Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on an insane MAGA scandal in DC—fake Secret Service badges, a strip club blowup, tearful confessions about an Iran airstrike that never happened, and an arrest that finally brought the whole charade crashing down. Plus: what exactly is going on with Kari Lake's face?



Read Will Sommer's False Flag newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-shocking-arrest-of-a-maga-pit-bull-fake-secret-service-pal-ryan-fournier-jordan-daley

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