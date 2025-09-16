The Bulwark

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Will Sommer
Sep 16, 2025
Join Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer for a live reaction to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing on the FBI. Kash Patel faces sharp questioning over his handling of the Charlie Kirk murder investigation and the Epstein case, as senators probe his leadership and judgment.

