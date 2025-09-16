Join Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer for a live reaction to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing on the FBI. Kash Patel faces sharp questioning over his handling of the Charlie Kirk murder investigation and the Epstein case, as senators probe his leadership and judgment.
FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sep 16, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
