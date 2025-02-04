Playback speed
Federal Worker Whistleblowers Speak Out On Musk and Trump Chaos

Sam shares their stories.
Sam Stein
Feb 04, 2025
5
33
We received tons of emails from federal workers and many who are affected by the mass confusion created by Elon Musk's initiatives at government agencies. Sam Stein shares insights from viewers and the importance of transparency as government workers continue to sift through chaos.

For any information or insight, submit tips to thebulwark.com/tips

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Appears in episode
Sam Stein
