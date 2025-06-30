The Bulwark

Fetterman Acts Like a Baby, Complains About Bill Process

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jun 30, 2025
Tim and Sam take on Sen. Fetterman's complaint that his job in the Senate is keeping him away from the beach. With healthcare for millions, billions in aid, and the fiscal future of the United States on the line, the question is raised: Is it time for Fetterman to get serious—or get out?

