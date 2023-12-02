The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage

Zach Schonfeld on his new book, 'How Coppola Became Cage.'
Sonny Bunch
Dec 02, 2023

This week I’m joined by Zach Schonfeld to discuss his new book, How Coppola Became Cage. Zach’s look at the early years of Nicolas Cage’s career is deeply researched, featuring interviews with directors like David Lynch (Wild at Heart), Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas), and Cage’s own brother, Christopher Coppola (Deadfall). We talked about Cage’s mythmaking, his anger at being accused of benefitting from nepotism, and his befuddlement at becoming a meme, among other topics. If you’re a fan of the Raising Arizona star or need a Christmas gift for the Vampire’s Kiss fan in your life, How Coppola Became Cage is a must-have. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

