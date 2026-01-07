The Bulwark

The Bulwark

George Conway: Trump Is a Vampire

Tim Miller and George Conway
Jan 07, 2026
Biden and Merrick Garland thought Trump would just go away, but malignant narcissists must be made to go away. And with Congress not fulfilling its constitutional obligation to hold Trump accountable for running the country like a mob boss, newly christened congressional candidate George hopes to join those Democrats on the Hill who aren't afraid to inv…

