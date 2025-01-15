Recently in The Bulwark:

SOMETIMES THERE’S A DAY THAT SUMS UP AN ERA. On Friday, it only took a morning. At 9:30 a.m., Donald Trump’s sentencing hearing for his 34 felony convictions got underway in Justice Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom. No prison or fines or confinement—the voters have spoken!—so it was largely symbolic. In Washington an hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., the Bureau of Labor Statistics had released a stellar jobs report. Big whoop, right? What’s one more stellar jobs report after months and months of them? What’s another 256,000 new jobs? A number that not only “blew past forecasts,” as the New York Times put it, but was over double what economists had projected?

Secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth faced tough questioning from Democrats during his confirmation hearing this morning, and while it’s important that they pressed him to secure information and put his responses on record, the fate of his nomination will probably not change as a result, no matter how much content was created for cable news and the social media feeds of those who consider him unfit for the role. It may sound cynical, but in the post–Brett Kavanaugh era, excoriating a conservative on C-SPAN for their alleged transgressions—up to and including the outright abuse of women—just isn’t enough to tank their chances for a major government appointment. The new standard of a nominee’s suitability is whether Donald Trump wants him or her in office. That’s it.

Happy Tuesday! It is freezing here in the Queen City, as city denizens such as myself who have wanted to keep the Christmas spirit alive just a little while longer (read: tardy) have to take down our Christmas trees, or find a way to dispose of them ourselves. Alas, perhaps the last vestige of winter break before, as Jill Lawrence writes up top, insane promises and chaos will replace good governance.

Back in the Commonwealth of Virginia… An earthquake! In Richmond!

…and up in Cleveland… Cleveland-Cliffs is prepared to make a bid for US Steel, after Biden torpedoed its sale to a Japanese company. (Semafor)

Frozen Cedar Point! As Lake Erie keeps freezing, some beautiful drone pics from America’s Roller Coast. (Fox 8 Cleveland)

Joni Ernst… After being initially unsure of Pete Hegseth, has been won over.

President Support… Bulwark contributor Lindsay Chervinsky takes questions about the Presidency at WIRED, who do such fun interviews!

I can’t believe that Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist… Would elevate false claims without fact checking them! Sarcasm aside, my neighbor / our Vice Poaster-Elect shared it, too. Which is also not shocking.

Book recommendation: Welcome to the Circus of Baseball by Ryan McGee. I picked this up at the Mercantile Library around Christmas because one summer I worked for a minor league baseball team. McGee, who went on to work at ESPN and become a writer, details his internship summer with the Asheville Tourists.

“The trajectory of the Heritage Foundation tells a sad story… observes Jay Nordlinger. “is a major story of our time -- central. From Reagan conservatism to ... well, this.”

The Resistance to MAGA Pipeline…When one well is tapped, well, tap another.

Nancy Mace… Always takes the bait.

Lorne Michaels Is the Real Star… of “Saturday Night Live” (New Yorker)

⌚️What Watches do Firefighters Wear?… Hannah Yoest, at T.R.I., writes: “Time is one of the most important factors in the race to address unfolding catastrophes. A look at the watches on the wrists of first responders.”

Zuck to hold Inaugural reception… With Sheldon Adelson’s wife? Bizarre. Meanwhile…

Meta just flipped the switch that prevents misinformation from spreading in the United States… The company built effective systems to reduce the reach of fake news. Last week, it shut them down. (Platformer)

