The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
8

GOP Election Tactic Coming for You!

Lauren Egan's avatar
Lauren Egan
Apr 24, 2025
∙ Paid
2
8
Share

Republicans in North Carolina are testing a dangerous new election tactic, throwing out votes and delaying results in close races. Lauren Egan talks to North Carolina DNC Chair Anderson Clayton, who warns what the GOP are doing in her state, and how it sets a dangerous precedent for the rest of the country.

The Griffin List

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture