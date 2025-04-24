GOP Election Tactic Coming for You!

Republicans in North Carolina are testing a dangerous new election tactic, throwing out votes and delaying results in close races. Lauren Egan talks to North Carolina DNC Chair Anderson Clayton, who warns what the GOP are doing in her state, and how it sets a dangerous precedent for the rest of the country.

