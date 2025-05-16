The Bulwark

Preview
GOP Hardliners Trash Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill

Joe Perticone
and
Andrew Egger
May 16, 2025
2
Donald Trump’s “big beautiful” budget bill just crashed spectacularly in the House, sabotaged by Republicans themselves. Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone break down this major defeat for the President, the chaos unleashed by GOP infighting, and what’s next for Trump’s agenda as Congress scrambles to clean up this mess.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

