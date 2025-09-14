The Bulwark

Gov. Cox Preaches Peace. Trump Demands Revenge.

Will Saletan
Sep 14, 2025
Two Republicans, two very different responses to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Spencer Cox called for unity and calm. Donald Trump doubled down on rage, declaring Democrats “sick” and elections “rigged.” Will Saletan shows why the difference matters.

